Georgia High Court Affirms Utility's $525M Coal Ash Cost Plan

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state Public Service Commission's decision to allow Georgia Power Co. to bill customers $525 million for coal ash pond closure and cleanup costs, rejecting the Sierra Club's effort to overturn it. The Sierra Club said the $525 million will be just the first installment on a total collection effort that has been estimated at $7.6 billion, and asked the state high court to reverse the PSC's approval. The group wanted the justices to order the commission to consider whether Georgia Power's request stemmed from "imprudent" coal ash handling practices, and if so, find...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS