NC Condo Assn. Wants $1.2M For Storm Damage Repairs

By Faith Williams (July 15, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina homeowners association seeks to recover nearly $1.2 million that it says it spent on repairs after a damaging storm struck its condominium community, alleging in a new lawsuit that its insurers breached its policies when denying its claim for coverage. In a complaint filed Thursday in North Carolina federal court, The Commons II Homeowners Association alleged that a thunderstorm on Feb. 7, 2020, damaged the roofs of the condos and caused leaking in each of the 10 multifamily, three-story buildings in the development. The HOA had two active insurance policies for the property at the time of the...

