DC Circ. Upholds FERC's Grid Operator Cost Sharing Denial

By Clark Mindock (July 15, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had the power to tell a Midwest regional grid operator how it should pass along the costs of certain transmission projects. A three-judge panel said that the agency had acted within its authority under the Federal Power Act on two occasions despite claims that it rejected suitable proposals from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. for dividing the costs of low-voltage transmission projects and arbitrarily picked its own, unfair method. The panel said FERC was within its right to determine that MISO had submitted plans for cost allocation that failed...

