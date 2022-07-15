Investor Sues PE Firm Over Unpaid $216K In CBD Co. Deal

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 15, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia investor in a CBD venture filed a suit in Florida federal court seeking $1.716 million from a private equity firm and two of its chief officers, alleging that he was never compensated for shares he sold to the firm. In a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, investor Kadirali Chunara accused Canada-based SOL Global Investments Corp., its CEO and chairman, Andrew DeFrancesco, and its chief financial officer, Peter Liabotis, of withholding payment for $200,000 worth of shares in Simply Better Brands Corp. and $16,000 in interest. "These claims arise from defendants'...

