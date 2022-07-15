Ericsson, Vonage Get Federal Green Light For $6.2B Merger

By Elaine Briseño (July 15, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Swedish information technology company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will soon finalize its $6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp. after securing clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, the company announced Friday. The company said in a statement that the approval was the final step to completing the deal, adding that it expects to complete the merger by July 21. The company had previously said it hoped to complete the deal in the first half of 2022. Vonage provides internet phone service and is based in New Jersey. Last month, Ericsson announced the committee was reviewing its plans to buy...

