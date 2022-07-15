11th Circ. Sides With Paychex In Ex-HR Exec's Pay Bias Case

By Amanda Ottaway (July 15, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of Paychex Inc. over a former human resources executive at a company it acquired, nixing her pay bias claims because she hadn't shown male colleagues made more money for similar work. A three-judge panel said in the per curiam opinion that the Florida federal court was right to grant summary judgment to Paychex, Oasis Outsourcing Group Holdings LP and related entities. Paychex acquired Oasis in 2018, according to former executive Dolores Calicchio's lawsuit. Calicchio's claims under the Equal Pay Act and for gender discrimination and retaliation under Title VII...

