TPC Ch. 11 Loan Is Delayed Pending Appellate Stay Ruling

By Vince Sullivan (July 15, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Petrochemical maker TPC Group told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it needed to await a decision from the local district court before moving forward with final approval of its Chapter 11 financing. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Scott R. Bowling of Baker Botts LLP said the Delaware district court had issued a temporary stay in an appeal brought by Cerberus Capital Management and Bayside Capital Inc. over a bankruptcy court decision from last week that dismissed claims TPC had improperly reclassified millions of notes. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt rejected a motion to stay his order pending appeal, but...

