Senators Debate New Forfeiture Powers Amid Ukraine War

By Valentina Pasquali (July 19, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. senators seemed broadly keen to boost the Justice Department's powers to go after Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin as they heard from a senior federal prosecutor Tuesday during a hearing about the complexity of identifying, restraining and managing lavish vehicles, works of art and properties linked to the Kremlin. Andrew Adams, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed in March to lead efforts to investigate Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Task Force KleptoCapture has thus far yielded the seizure of hundreds of...

