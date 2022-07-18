Jury Invalidates Card Reader Patents In PayPal Supplier Trial

By Ryan Davis (July 18, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware jury decided Friday that Ingenico Inc., which supplies credit card readers to PayPal, infringed two patents owned by a Connecticut company called Ioengine LLC, but concluded that all the infringed claims are invalid, freeing Ingenico from liability. The trial began July 11 before Federal Circuit Judge William Bryson, who occasionally oversees district court cases. The verdict sided with Ingenico's contention that many of the claims of Ioengine's card reader patents are invalid as both anticipated and obvious based on earlier inventions. At the same time, the jury found that Ioengine proved that Ingenico directly infringed the patents, and both...

