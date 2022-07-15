Feds Mark Launch Of 988 Suicide Hotline

By Christopher Cole (July 15, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The government's new 988 hotline for suicide prevention was set to go fully online Saturday after the Federal Communications Commission and other agencies spent months on the effort. The FCC helped transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from a 10-digit number to the easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care. More than 200 state and local call centers are receiving funds from a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to complete the transition. Joining HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in Philadelphia on Friday, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel — who had noted the pending transition to 988 during the commission's...

