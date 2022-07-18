USCIS Enters 2nd Phase Of Visa App Premium Processing

By Rae Ann Varona (July 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is entering phase two of its premium processing service expansion, allowing more employers of noncitizen employees in the U.S. seeking permanent residency to expedite the processing of employee classification request applications. The agency said that starting in August, more employers — specifically those who have pending applications to classify as being eligible for an immigrant visa based on employment certain employees who have advanced degrees or are working as multinational executives or managers — can request a "premium processing upgrade" through a Form I-907 filing, which allows for the faster application processing. "Beginning Aug....

