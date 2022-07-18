Mich. Doc Can't Escape Suit Over Heart Attack Phone Consult

By Mike Curley (July 18, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court won't let a cardiologist dodge a wrongful death suit alleging he failed to properly diagnose the type of heart attack a patient was having during a phone consult, finding there is evidence to refute his argument he did not have a duty to the patient. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed a denial of summary judgment in a suit brought by the estate of Jay R. Wesenick against Dr. Kuchunni Mohan over Wesenick's death from a heart attack. According to the suit, Wesenick went to the emergency room of McLaren Bay Region Hospital with...

