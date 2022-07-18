Medical Cannabis Seller Can't Undo Detroit Zoning Decision

By Mike Curley (July 18, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court has shot down a bid by a man who sought to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Detroit to undo the city's decision to deny his application, saying the Board of Zoning Appeals properly applied the law. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed an order from a trial court backing the decision in Alvin Nabil Alosachi's appeal, in which he sought review of a finding that the proposed site of his shop was within 1,000 feet of the zoning lot of a school. According to the opinion, property on which Alosachi had intended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS