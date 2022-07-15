Kavanaugh Murder Attempt Suspect Wants Confession Sealed

By Khorri Atkinson (July 15, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A California man recently charged with attempting to murder U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is urging a Maryland federal court to suppress all statements made to law enforcement, including his alleged confession that he intended to assassinate the jurist over the leaked draft abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Counsel for 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, in a July 12 motion asked the judge to block all statements he allegedly made at the time of his June 8 arrest and during police custody, "whether oral, written or otherwise recorded, which the government proposes to use as evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS