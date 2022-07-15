$9M Fees Denied In Sony Multiplayer Video Games IP Suit

By Rose Krebs (July 15, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Friday denied video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s bid for an estimated $9 million in attorney fees after its escape from a patent infringement lawsuit over the Grand Theft Auto and NBA video games it developed for Sony's gaming platforms. In a memorandum order, U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled that Take-Two had not shown that the patent dispute "was an exceptional case warranting an award of attorneys' fees" amounting to around $9 million. Although he called into question some conduct by counsel for plaintiff Acceleration Bay LLC, including concerns about a lack of...

