Mayer Brown Adds Former Orrick Emerging Cos. Atty In Calif.

By James Mills (July 18, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP continues growing its emerging companies and venture capital team in Northern California by adding a former Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP startup pro as a partner. Matteo Daste, who spent the past five and a half years at Orrick, joins the Mayer Brown global technology group and will head up the EC/VC practice in Northern California, the firm announced Friday. His practice focuses on advising tech and tech-enabled growth companies, as well as entrepreneurs and investors, with an emphasis on advising on cross-border transactions between Europe and Silicon Valley. Daste told Law360 Pulse on Monday that Mayer Brown...

