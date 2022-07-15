W.Va. Judge Allegedly Pointed Gun At Atty After DQ Attempt

By Clark Mindock (July 15, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia judge overseeing an oil and gas royalty dispute brandished a handgun and pointed it at an attorney who had previously sought to disqualify him from the case, the attorney said in an affidavit submitted to West Virginia judicial investigators. Lauren Varnado, a managing partner at Michelman & Robinson LLP's Houston office, said in an affidavit signed Wednesday that in a closed-door hearing on March 12, Judge David W. Hummel Jr. of the Second Judicial Circuit Court berated her, waved his gun around and pointed the barrel at her before ultimately placing the weapon on the bench pointed in...

