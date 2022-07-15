American Eagle Must Take Walmart Stitching TM Suit To Trial

By Lauren Berg (July 15, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- There are too many facts up in the air for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. to obtain summary judgment in its lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc. of blatantly copying the pattern of stitching on the back pocket of its women's jeans, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan in a 16-page order denied American Eagle's motion for summary judgment, saying there is still a dispute over whether the Pittsburgh-based clothier's back pocket design qualifies as an "inherently distinctive trademark," with Walmart arguing the design is simply decorative and wouldn't be perceived as a mark by shoppers. American Eagle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS