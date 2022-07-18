Minn. Chippewa Tribe Says Ex-Official Can't Get New Election

By Caleb Symons (July 18, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe urged a federal court not to hear an attempt by the former secretary-treasurer of its most populous reservation to undo a recent tribal election, saying the case "falls squarely within" its own courts' jurisdiction. Arthur "Archie" LaRose of the Leech Lake Band says he was unlawfully barred from seeking reelection due to a past felony conviction, but the tribe said Friday that his claims already have been "repeatedly and resoundingly rejected by three different tribal courts." Responding to LaRose's request in late June for an emergency injunction that would have kept his successor from being sworn in, the Minnesota...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS