Native American Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Andrew Westney (July 18, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Native American law practitioners will be tuned in to the U.S. Supreme Court arguments on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, while also monitoring the en banc Ninth Circuit's take on arbitration in a tribal lending case and the Seminole Tribe's bid to revive its gambling deal with Florida to pursue mobile sports betting. Here is a look at those cases and others that attorneys will be watching closely for the rest of 2022. Justices to Tackle Crucial ICWA Case The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case this fall that will have major impacts on the adoption and foster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS