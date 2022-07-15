Stites & Harbison Advises On $53M Loan For Tampa Property

By Nate Beck (July 15, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Stites & Harbison PLLC represented lender Pinnacle Bank on a $53.4 million mortgage made public Friday for an undeveloped parcel in Tampa, Florida. B. Walker Entwhistle, an attorney for Stites & Harbison, confirmed the firm represented the lender in the transaction but declined to comment further. Stites & Harbison attorney Taylor Stuckey also assisted in the transaction. Borrower Prose Sable Park Owner LLC initiated the mortgage for the undeveloped property in east Tampa. The mortgage covers an area bounded by Bryan Road to the north, East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the south and Williams Road to the east....

