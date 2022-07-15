'Que Sera, Sera' Will Become A Family Royalties Fight

By Andrew Karpan (July 15, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The granddaughter of one of the Oscar-winning songwriters behind hits like "Que Sera, Sera" and "Silver Bells" told a Tennessee federal court that her mother is illegally cutting her out of her share of revenue from the royalties from some of those hit records. The apparent family feud came to a head in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Travilyn Livingston by Tammy Livingston, identified in the complaint as her "biological daughter." Travilyn Livingston is herself the daughter of the late Jay Livingston, half of a songwriting duo with Ray Evans that received three Academy Awards for Best Original Song and was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS