Walmart Settles $30M Suit Over Abandoned Disinfectant

By Jonathan Capriel (July 18, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to settle a $30 million lawsuit with the warehouse companies who accused it of abandoning millions of units of a disinfectant that's illegal to sell and difficult to dispose of, the companies told a California federal court. The retail giant and storage companies Pixior Global Logistics LLC and E-Comm Fulfillment 3PL entered into a binding settlement deal which will resolve all issues raised in the lawsuit, according to the one-paragraph notice filed Friday by Walmart and the two plaintiffs. At this point, it's unclear what will happen to the 3 million units of "Disinfex," the product made...

