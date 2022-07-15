Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dallas Nursing Home Operator Seeks OK For $44M Ch. 11 Sale

By Rick Archer (July 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit Dallas area nursing home operator Christian Care Centers Inc. Friday told a Texas bankruptcy judge that it will be asking her to approve the sale of its assets to the stalking horse bidder in its Chapter 11 sale for $44.2 million.

The company notified U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan that it had canceled an auction scheduled for Thursday and accepted the bid from North Texas Benevolent Holdings LLC, or NTBH, after receiving no other qualified offers by the July 12 bid deadline.

CCCI, which operates three facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a total of 760 units, filed for Chapter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!