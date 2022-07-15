Dallas Nursing Home Operator Seeks OK For $44M Ch. 11 Sale

By Rick Archer (July 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit Dallas area nursing home operator Christian Care Centers Inc. Friday told a Texas bankruptcy judge that it will be asking her to approve the sale of its assets to the stalking horse bidder in its Chapter 11 sale for $44.2 million. The company notified U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan that it had canceled an auction scheduled for Thursday and accepted the bid from North Texas Benevolent Holdings LLC, or NTBH, after receiving no other qualified offers by the July 12 bid deadline. CCCI, which operates three facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a total of 760 units, filed for Chapter...

