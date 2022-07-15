NJ Justices To Weigh Pot Law Impact On Diversion Programs

By Bill Wichert (July 15, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will dig into whether joining a diversionary program for a marijuana offense still blocks admission to a second program after such cases were expunged under the state's cannabis legalization statute, according to orders made available Friday. The justices agreed to review a June 9 state appellate opinion finding that the expungement under the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, or CREAMMA, did not alter how defendants are limited under the state's pretrial intervention and conditional discharge statutes to participating in one diversionary program. Upon completion of the program, a defendant's charges are dismissed and...

