7th Circ. Affirms Tossing Of Case Against Ill. Hospital Chain

By Greg Lamm (July 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a lower-court ruling that an Illinois hospital network's insurance contracts that designated the hospital but not a medical clinic as a preferred provider did not violate antitrust laws. The appellate panel on Friday affirmed a magistrate judge's decision to grant summary judgment to hospital network Southern Illinois Hospital Services in a case filed by medical clinic operator Marion HealthCare LLC. The appellate judges found no evidence that the prefered-provider contracts allowed the hospital to monopolize medical care in the marketplace or led to patients being injured or denied access to care. "The Hospital won on the...

