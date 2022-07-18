Seagen Gets PGR Nixed Under Fintiv In Rehearing Decision

By Britain Eakin (July 18, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Seagen Inc. has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on rehearing to deny a challenge from Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP to its cancer antibody patent, with the board saying the post-grant review is no longer warranted under the controversial Fintiv precedent. The PTAB ruling, which was handed down Friday, marked the second time the board has granted a rehearing request in the case and reversed an earlier institution decision. This time it decided against. The decision helps cement Seagen's $41.8 million jury win in parallel Texas litigation in April, and it came the same day a federal...

