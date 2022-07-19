Treasury Urges DC Circ. To Nix Tribes' COVID-19 Funding Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 19, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the D.C. Circuit to back its summary judgment win in an appeal filed by Native American tribes challenging its distribution of COVID-19 relief, saying a lower court properly held that the U.S. Department of the Treasury's funding allocation was well within its discretion. In its Friday appellate brief, the government argued its final allocation was not "arbitrary and capricious," as the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida claim in their consolidated suits. Treasury properly allocated the $8 billion Congress appropriated for tribal governments under the CARES Act using a three-part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS