Alaska Says Feds Must Fix Polluted Land Held By Natives

By Morgan Conley (July 18, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Alaska has accused the federal government of pawning off contaminated lands to native groups in the state decades ago and subsequently refusing to investigate and address the pollution despite being directed by Congress multiple times to do so.

In a new complaint Friday, the state told an Alaska federal court that a significant chunk of the 44 million acres of land Alaska Natives received after relinquishing their aboriginal land rights decades ago was contaminated with hazardous substances, including arsenic, asbestos, lead, mercury, pesticides and polychlorinated biphenyls. It is time for the federal government to take responsibility for the social, ecological, and...

