Greggs Begins Bid For £150M From Zurich In COVID Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (July 18, 2022, 7:27 PM BST) -- Lawyers for bakery chain Greggs told the High Court on Monday that the losses it suffered during COVID-19 were because of differing responses taken by the four administrations of the U.K. over time and should not be counted as single interruption to its operations. On the first day of the preliminary issues trial, Christopher Hancock QC, counsel for the High Street chain, told the court that Greggs PLC's insurance policy was triggered multiple times as the U.K. governments responded to the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. The bakery chain is fighting to recover up to £150 million ($180 million) from...

