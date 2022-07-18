Stikeman Guides Arcadis On $673M Bid For IBI Group

By Najiyya Budaly (July 18, 2022, 3:11 PM BST) -- Amsterdam-listed Arcadis said Monday it will acquire Canadian architecture firm IBI Group for 873 million Canadian dollars ($673 million) in cash to strengthen the consultancy company's presence in North America. Management consultancy and design business Arcadis NV said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the shares of IBI Group for CA$19.50 per share, representing a 30% premium on the architecture company's closing price Friday. The deal values IBI at CA$873 million, Arcadis said. Canadian law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP is advising Arcadis on the deal. Arcadis said the acquisition will strengthen its technology design offering and add to its...

