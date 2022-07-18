Atty Devised 'Clever Scheme' To Defraud Fund, SFO Tells Jury

By Richard Crump (July 18, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A lawyer and financial adviser made secret profits "hand over fist" while allegedly pocketing £24.6 million ($29.5 million) of investors' money from an offshore fund, a prosecutor said Monday during closing arguments in the London trial of three men charged in the fraud. Prosecutor Miranda Moore QC told the Southwark Crown Court jury that lawyer Timothy Schools, 61, and independent financial adviser David Kennedy, 67, devised a "clever scheme" to defraud the Axiom Legal Financing Fund, which collapsed in 2012 with debts of £123 million. "It is not an offense to make a profit. It is an offense to make a...

