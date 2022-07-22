Cosmetics Brand Defends TMs In Freckle Pen Suit

By Alex Baldwin (July 22, 2022, 3:32 PM BST) -- Cosmetics company Lottie London has dismissed counterclaims that its trademarks are not distinct and should be invalidated, arguing that a rival it is suing for trademark infringement made "irrelevant" arguments in its defense. Budget makeup brand Barry M Cosmetics did not address allegations that its temporary freckle pen was "identical" to Lottie's product, and instead claimed that Lottie's trademark for "Freckle Tint" confused consumers, Lottie London said in a reply filed July 15 and recently made public. While Lottie admitted that other faux freckle products had been launched before it entered the market, it said none used the phrase "Freckle Tint"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS