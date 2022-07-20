BBC Hits Back In 'Silent Witness' Copyright Lawsuit

By Alex Baldwin (July 20, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- The BBC has fired back at claims that it ripped off a scriptwriter's work for a two-part episode of its crime drama "Silent Witness," arguing that the allegations amount to no more than irrational "conspiracy." The media giant argued that the claim by Dr. Donna Molavi, a dentist turned scriptwriter, that it had infringed her copyright was fanciful and "wholly unsupported." The similarities between her writing and the episodes were restricted to "high-level tropes" common in the genre, the BBC alleges. "There is not a single line of text that is the same, not a single scene setting that is the...

