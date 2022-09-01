Pensions Administrator Hits Back In £20M Unpaid Invoice Suit

By Joel Poultney (September 1, 2022, 5:28 PM BST) -- A pensions administrator has hit back against a £20 million ($23 million) lawsuit filed by an insurance technology outsourcing specialist, saying the invoice payment calculations used when the administrator changed providers were wrong. Pearl Group Management Services has told the High Court that Capita Life & Pensions incorrectly calculated, then charged, fees when the administrator switched its services to Diligenta Ltd., another outsourcer. Pearl Group — which oversees the management and governance of life assurance policies for its parent company, the Phoenix Group — said in a defense filed on July 15, which is now public, that the court must apply...

