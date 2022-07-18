TSB Hit With £800M Class Action Over High-Rate Mortgages

By Joel Poultney (July 18, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- Homeowners launched litigation against TSB Bank on Monday that could ultimately be worth up to £800 million ($947 million), arguing the lender's Whistletree brand locked them into "excessively high" interest rate mortgages. Harcus Parker Ltd., a London-based class action specialist, said it had filed claims on behalf of about 200 homeowners whose mortgages were administered under TSB's Whistletree brand. The brand was set up after the bank paid £3.3 billion for a mortgage portfolio from Northern Rock, which collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis. TSB established Whistletree in 2016 to manage the mortgages, the law firm said. Harcus Parker noted that up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS