AIG Wants Early Win In Ex-Company Atty's Retaliation Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 18, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- American International Group urged a New York federal judge Friday to hand it a win in a lawsuit by the former head of AIG's legal consulting arm who claims he was retaliated against for reporting alleged fraud within AIG, arguing that the ex-employee's own signed statements are fatal to his claims. In a 57-page memo supporting a motion for summary judgment, AIG argued that former in-house attorney Aaron Katzel's lawsuit fails to prove that the company's conduct that Katzel internally reported was illegal or fraudulent, and there is no evidence that would suggest a causal link between his internal complaint and...

