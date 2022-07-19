Former DOI Atty Joins EnCore As GC

By Clarice Silber (July 19, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT) -- EnCore Energy Corp. has hired the U.S. Department of the Interior's former principal deputy solicitor to become its general counsel and chief administrative officer. EnCore Energy said Monday that Gregory Zerzan has taken on the two posts and touted his legal expertise on public and regulatory policies amid a career in senior leadership roles both in government and the private sector. EnCore Energy Executive Chairman William Sheriff said in a statement that Zerzan will also bring the company a specialty in the energy and natural resources industries. The company said it is "focused on becoming the next uranium producer from its...

