Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Impossible Foods Asks 9th Circ. To Revive TM Fight

By Tiffany Hu (July 18, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is urging the Ninth Circuit to revive its trademark lawsuit against Illinois-based marketing consulting firm Impossible X, saying a lower court erred in its analysis of whether the case could be heard in California.

In an opening brief filed Friday, Impossible Foods Inc. said a California federal judge erred in dismissing for lack of personal jurisdiction its lawsuit, which claimed Impossible X LLC sent "groundless trademark threats" and sought a declaration that its use of the word "Impossible" for recipes and cooking information did not violate IX's trademark rights.

Impossible Foods said U.S. District Judge Beth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!