Impossible Foods Asks 9th Circ. To Revive TM Fight

By Tiffany Hu (July 18, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is urging the Ninth Circuit to revive its trademark lawsuit against Illinois-based marketing consulting firm Impossible X, saying a lower court erred in its analysis of whether the case could be heard in California. In an opening brief filed Friday, Impossible Foods Inc. said a California federal judge erred in dismissing for lack of personal jurisdiction its lawsuit, which claimed Impossible X LLC sent "groundless trademark threats" and sought a declaration that its use of the word "Impossible" for recipes and cooking information did not violate IX's trademark rights. Impossible Foods said U.S. District Judge Beth...

