Former EPA Deputy General Counsel Joins Kutak Rock

By Christine DeRosa (July 18, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Kutak Rock LLP announced Monday the hiring of Ken von Schaumburg, former deputy general counsel to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to the firm's corporate and government services group in Washington, D.C. Von Schaumburg, who is of counsel at the firm, has experience in environmental permitting and compliance, environmental aspects of corporate transactions, mining law, natural resource damages, regulatory compliance and enforcement, policy advocacy and administrative law, the firm said in the announcement. Debbie Ruskin, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Washington and Richmond offices, said von Schaumburg's hiring will allow the firm to deepen its environmental team. "His experience in the government...

