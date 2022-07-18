Stroock Bolsters Bankruptcy Practice With 6-Attorney Team

By Adrian Cruz (July 18, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has taken on a six-person bankruptcy and restructuring team from New York-based boutique Luskin Stern & Eisler LLP, the latest hires in what's been a busy year for the firm, Stroock announced Monday. Luskin Stern partners Richard Stern, Matthew O'Donnell, Alex Talesnick, Stephan Hornung and Michael Luskin and associate Genna Grossman along with the entire firm's staff will officially join Stroock at the start of August. Name partner Nathan Eisler declined to make the move. Luskin told Law360 Pulse that he and his colleagues chose to join Stroock because of the decadeslong working relationship between...

