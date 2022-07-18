Full 9th Circ. Won't Hear Objector's Hagens Berman Fee Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (July 18, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to consider a panel's opinion reversing Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's revised $31 million fee award for securing deals in multidistrict litigation over optical disk drive price-fixing, overruling an objector who argued it allows class counsel to go on a "spending spree" with disputed funds. In a 2-page order Friday, a three-judge panel unanimously voted to deny petitions for either a panel or en banc rehearing, which were filed last month by objecting class member Conner Erwin. Erwin had argued the panel's latest decision reversing attorney fees in the long-running case mistakenly rejected his arguments that class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS