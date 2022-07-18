Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Berg & Androphy, Former Paralegal End Racial Bias Suit

By Andrew Strickler (July 18, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Litigation firm Berg & Androphy and a former legal assistant who sued the partnership for racial bias have ended their dispute, according to a Monday notice in a New York federal court.

Akima Gurley, a Black ex-employee at the Berg firm, had said she was repeatedly subjected to discrimination while working there, including through a requirement that she send a supervisor photos of her outfits and hairstyles before she came to the office.

In her complaint, Gurley had argued that as the only Black employee working at Berg & Androphy's New York office between 2017 and 2019, she was also paid...

