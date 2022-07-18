How To Reduce Red Tape Slowing Down Rural Health Care

By Joseph Hylak-Reinholtz (July 18, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- According to a May report from the Bipartisan Policy Center, the pandemic led to significant financial stress for rural hospitals, with 441 facilities at risk of closure, and for roughly 20% of the country, the nearest hospital is often the only source of health care.[1][2] Rural hospitals provide access close to home, filling a critical role for communities far away from city centers. Having access to such medical care not only saves money and resources on costly trips, but also saves lives. Again and again, rural providers have shown remarkable perseverance and resourcefulness. As we emerge from a global pandemic, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS