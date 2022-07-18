Brookfield Asset Management VP Joins Gibson Dunn

By Clarice Silber (July 18, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said on Monday that Brookfield Asset Management Senior Vice President Kira Idoko will join the firm as a partner working in its investment funds practice group. Gibson Dunn said that Idoko will focus her practice on the formation and operation of private funds. According to the firm, Idoko has advised on the raising of capital or maintenance of real estate, infrastructure, private equity and credit products ranging from $200 million to $14 billion. Idoko said in a statement that she has known the firm's investment funds practice group co-chair Shukie Grossman along with others on the...

