Reporter Blames PetSmart Groomers For Dog's Strangulation

By Matthew Santoni (July 18, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A CBS Sports reporter blames groomers at a Pittsburgh PetSmart for the strangulation of her 12-year-old toy poodle during a routine visit, and said the company misled consumers by promising that it would take care of their pets, according to a lawsuit she filed in Pennsylvania state court. Ashley Jean "A.J." Ross, a Pittsburgh native currently reporting for CBS Sports, said she had taken her longtime pet, Kobe, to a PetSmart Inc. branch in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood to get his nails trimmed, but groomers Elizabeth Doty and Julie Miller used restraints on the dog in such a way that they...

