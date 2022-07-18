La. Homeowner Defends Suit Against Allstate For Labor Costs

By Ben Zigterman (July 18, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana homeowner defended a putative class action accusing Allstate of improperly depreciating future labor costs as part of the payout for a property loss. Amanda Shahan told a Louisiana federal judge in a Friday filing that the Fifth Circuit and other appellate courts have already ruled against depreciating labor costs when calculating the actual cash value of a loss. "A Fifth Circuit panel applying Mississippi contractual principles similarly adopted in Louisiana — has already ruled adverse to Allstate on the issues presented, as has a federal district court applying Louisiana law and dozens of out-of-state appellate judges," Shahan wrote. "That...

