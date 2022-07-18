Fee Bid In Bioscience Suit Deal Is Unfair, Chancery Told

By Rose Krebs (July 18, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A stockholder who has entered into a proposed settlement to end a Delaware Chancery Court suit over an allegedly unfair private offering that raised $70 million for Selecta Biosciences has asked the court to reject another investor's bid to also get attorney fees in connection with the deal. In a brief filed Friday with Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, stockholder Anthony Franchi, who filed the derivative suit, argues that investor Michael Gibbons' counsel, Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, are undeserving of a $335,000 attorney fees and expenses award they seek for work Gibbons claims helped lead...

