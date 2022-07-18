UK To Take Second Look At Facebook-Giphy Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (July 18, 2022, 5:21 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Monday that it will reconsider whether Meta's $315 million acquisition of Giphy damages competition in the U.K. after a tribunal decision on the move by Facebook's parent company. Britain's antitrust watchdog said Monday it will reconsider whether Facebook parent company Meta's $315 million acquisition of Giphy damages U.K. competition. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The Competition Appeal Tribunal ordered the Competition and Markets Authority to reconsider whether the purchase of Giphy by Meta Platform Inc. has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition. The CMA is having to act after a ruling in June by a specialist antitrust tribunal. The competition authority...

