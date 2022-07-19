Shumaker Loop Adds M&A Partner In Tampa

By Madison Arnold (July 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has added a new partner for its corporate, tax and transactions regional service line from Barnett Kirkwood Koche Long & Foster PA. Nicholas D. Horner, who has almost a decade of experience, joined Shumaker's Tampa office, the firm announced Monday. His work includes advising private funds, independent sponsors and companies in various stages of growth. Horner has experience helping clients with capital raising, fund formation, portfolio company acquisitions and regulatory issues, which can include compliance with both federal and state securities laws, the firm said. He's also advised institutional investors on private equity investments with capital...

